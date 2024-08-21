Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 276,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,026 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 6,156,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

