Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. 7,300,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

