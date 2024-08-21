Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 5.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65. 726,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,471,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $837.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 676.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,734 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 643,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

