AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells C$665,555.60 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:ALA traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.23. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 82.07%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
