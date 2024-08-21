AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells C$665,555.60 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.23. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.