Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.52. 4,596,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,288,605. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

