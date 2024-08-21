Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $84.90 and last traded at $84.42. 5,584,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,641,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

