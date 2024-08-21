Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 3,276,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,670. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

