Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 2.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,314,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. 3,938,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,975. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

