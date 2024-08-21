Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Head to Head Comparison

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) and Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Aiful’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $70.19 million 19.58 $117.33 million $1.34 12.60 Aiful N/A N/A N/A $19.42 0.06

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Aiful. Aiful is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 17.21% 11.98% 5.58% Aiful N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Aiful’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oaktree Specialty Lending and Aiful, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Aiful 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Aiful.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Aiful on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

About Aiful

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans. It also provides postpay settlement, factoring, and installment credit sales services. The company was formerly known as Marutaka, Inc. and changed its name to Aiful Corporation in May 1982. Aiful Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

