AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

AGL Energy Stock Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS AGLXY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

