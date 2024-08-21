Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.210-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.38-1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. 2,260,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

