Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

AAP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 768,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

