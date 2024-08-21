Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

ACRS stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

