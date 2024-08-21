Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accuray in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 708,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 91,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 259.2% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accuray by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

