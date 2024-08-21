Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
