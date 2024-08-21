98 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.75. 2,831,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.97 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

