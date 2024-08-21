5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.41

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 17241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNP shares. Raymond James cut shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

