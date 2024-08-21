598 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5%

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.47. 434,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $593.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

