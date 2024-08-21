344 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 344 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Starbucks by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,967. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

