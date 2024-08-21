25,551 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,823,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,866 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 797,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,334. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

