1,340 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Lennar by 331.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LEN traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.54. 386,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,682. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

