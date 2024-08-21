12,574 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 85,730 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.