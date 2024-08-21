10,990 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.