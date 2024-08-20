ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. 26,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,319. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

