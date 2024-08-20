ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,638,175 shares of company stock valued at $736,767,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.40. 379,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,870. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.27.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

