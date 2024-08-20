ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $5.34 on Tuesday, hitting $838.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,576 shares of company stock worth $7,296,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.