Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.