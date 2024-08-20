Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YMAB. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

YMAB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $548.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,444 shares of company stock worth $903,925. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

