Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,384. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

