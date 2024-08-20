XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 314.73 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £650.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.42).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £511,868.70 ($665,110.06). Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 315 ($4.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPS

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.