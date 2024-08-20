Xperi (XPER) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2024 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Xperi had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

XPER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 300,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xperi by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

