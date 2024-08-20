Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $811,088.09 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,364,235 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,364,234.94789153 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05297107 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $745,162.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

