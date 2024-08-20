Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.23 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $7.23 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,710.54 or 0.04575975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,501,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,497,316.9558727 with 1,493,068.56923324 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,795.83391882 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,670,645.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

