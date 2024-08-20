Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $74.54 million and approximately $508,281.15 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 863,596,050 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 865,050,606.1190182. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08721959 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $556,033.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

