Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.37 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for about $21.15 or 0.00035538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $137.37 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,589,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,652 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,589,277.14046099 with 6,573,575.1247864 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.78690444 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $26,142,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.