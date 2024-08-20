WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.82

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.