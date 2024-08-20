WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.82

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

