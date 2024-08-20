Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of WY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,422. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

