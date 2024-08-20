Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.08.

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.64. 271,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,774. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.84 and a one year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

