Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently:

8/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

8/6/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,867. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 255.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $103.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

