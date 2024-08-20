Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently:
- 8/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 8/6/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/30/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,867. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 255.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $103.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.