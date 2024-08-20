Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.71.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Watsco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $476.36 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $338.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.48. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.