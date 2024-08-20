Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $85.00 at TD Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

