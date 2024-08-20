Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.