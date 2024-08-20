Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 5,761,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,548,844. The company has a market cap of $598.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

