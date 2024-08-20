Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
