Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.65. 189,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 611,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $816.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

