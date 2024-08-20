Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

VNT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 366,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,629. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

