Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,354,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 7,910,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Vicinity Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

