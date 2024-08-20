Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) PT Raised to $13.80 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $13.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of VSTS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 431,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 54,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,291.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,907,877 shares in the company, valued at $205,768,863.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 54,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,291.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 177,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,447.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,586,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 223.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,593 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

