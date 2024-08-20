Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Vertex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VERX

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.50, a PEG ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.