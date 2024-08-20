Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.52 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $547,485.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00035659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,936,011 coins and its circulating supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.